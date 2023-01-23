News you can trust since 1877
Pair of Ribble Valley sisters cutting their hair short in aid of The Little Princess Trust

A pair of Ribble Valley sisters are braving the chop for charity.

By Laura Longworth
Amelia (nine) and her big sister Elena (15), who live in Langho, are having their long hair cut short and donating it to The Little Princess Trust.

The charity makes free wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions, such as alopecia.

As Amelia said: “It’ll soon grow back.”

Sisters Amelia (nine) and Elena (15) are having their hair cut for charity.
To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Amelia-Elena?utm_source=copyLink&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=Amelia-Elena&utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_term=9dac43ab6a62450f9c269fea9fec2fb4

