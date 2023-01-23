Pair of Ribble Valley sisters cutting their hair short in aid of The Little Princess Trust
A pair of Ribble Valley sisters are braving the chop for charity.
By Laura Longworth
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Amelia (nine) and her big sister Elena (15), who live in Langho, are having their long hair cut short and donating it to The Little Princess Trust.
The charity makes free wigs for children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or to other conditions, such as alopecia.
As Amelia said: “It’ll soon grow back.”