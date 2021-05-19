Padiham's champion litter pickers sweeping through the town in clean up campaign

For members of Padiham Rotary Club were out again this week doing a litter pick. And this week's target was the area around Shuttleworth College and Burnley Road

The group, along with members of Padiham Pride, collected eight bags of rubbish.

Volunteer Ida Carmichael said: "It was another successful project carried out by groups who have the best interests of the town at heart and regularly go out and litter pick."

Ready to continue with their clean up campaign are members of Padiham Rotary Club