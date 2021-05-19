Padiham's champion litter pickers sweeping through the town in clean up campaign
They have pride in their town and it certainly shows!
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 12:30 pm
For members of Padiham Rotary Club were out again this week doing a litter pick. And this week's target was the area around Shuttleworth College and Burnley Road
The group, along with members of Padiham Pride, collected eight bags of rubbish.
Volunteer Ida Carmichael said: "It was another successful project carried out by groups who have the best interests of the town at heart and regularly go out and litter pick."
Both groups meet together every Tuesday morning in Padiham at 9.30am on Boyes car park unless advised otherwise. And all are welcome to join in.