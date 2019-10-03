Padiham Unitarian Chapel concert season starts with a bang

The first concert of the new season of charity concerts at Padiham Unitarian Chapel got off to a resounding start with the Ranting Lads

Under the leadership of Danny O’Kane the large audience were treated to nonstop Irish Folk music which enthralled all those present.

Before the concert the High Sheriff of Lancashire, the Honourable Ralph Assheton, presented the North West Air Ambulance with a cheque for £750 from part of the previous season’s proceeds.

The next concert, featuring the Rossendale Scout Brass Band, will take place at 7-30pm on November 9th.