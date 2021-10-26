Padiham Rotary conjures up exciting Halloween events

Schoolchildren have already been invited to take part in the Draw Your Best Witch poster competition and potentially win a top prize of £50, while he second fun activity is a Trick or Treat Trail, running in 24 shops all down the main road in Padiham, and sponsored by local companies Pendle Hill Properties, Simply Classic and Margins Insurance.

A printed form has been sent to all the schools and will be available in the shops. Children have a week over half term to collect 10 stamps from the shops to enter a free prize draw - top prize is £100 in Padiham shopping vouchers, second prize is a family meal for four at the Lawrence Hotel, and third prize a sweetie hamper donated by Pendle Hill Properties.

Thirdly, the famous Padiham Rotary Sleigh has been redesigned as a witch on a broomstick!

Heather and Diane from Rotary Club of Padiham at Pendle Hill Properties

The Rotary will be taking out the float around the local area, including parking at Padiham Tesco from 3-7pm on Friday October 29th, parking at A1 Motorstores on Saturday afternoon, before visiting the popular Halloween Party at Padiham Unitarian Church, and later making its way from the Fence Gate through the village of Fence.

There will also be parking in the car park of the Barley Mow on Halloween, Sunday October 31st to see the many walkers up Pendle Hill on the day itself.

Diane Holdcroft, president of the Rotary Club of Padiham, said: "After the upheaval of the last couple of years we were delighted to be approached by Pendle Hill Properties to have a bit of fun with Halloween this year. Our Christmas activities really go down well with the local children and we raise lots of money for charity, and we hope these events are just as successful."

Andrew Turner of Pendle Hill Properties, said: "Being situated in the shadow of Pendle Hill and having a witch as our logo, we really wanted to do something for Halloween this year. We like to give back to our local communities, and thought the local schoolchildren could do with a good time over Halloween.