Padiham pals raise almost £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A ‘pop up’ charity shop took £617 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation when it opened in the community room at Padiham Town Hall.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th May 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:49 BST

Bargain hunters were able to fill a shopping bag for just £5 with pre-loved adult and children’s clothes and shoes, accessories, unwanted gifts, books, toys and home items. Everything for sale had been donated to longstanding Rosemere Cancer.

Foundation supporters Julie Scott, her sister Barbara Nutter, Wendie Hammond and Joann Brooks, who all live in Padiham ran the

Three of the charity champs (left to rigjt) Julie Scott, Wendie Hammond and Joann Brooks outside Padiham Town Hall where they held a pop up shop for Rosemere Cancer FoundationThree of the charity champs (left to rigjt) Julie Scott, Wendie Hammond and Joann Brooks outside Padiham Town Hall where they held a pop up shop for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
pop up for the fourth time, having previously opened it twice in 2019 and once in 2021. The quartet kept the pop up open from Monday to Friday.

Together with a day-long Christmas themed shopping event they held at Padiham’s The Lawrence Hotel in 2019, their recycling of unwanted items at the town hall over the last five years has raised almost £3,000 for Rosemere.

They began championing the charity when their late friend Vicky Stott, of Padiham, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and Rosemere Cancer Centre and Julie’s grandsons’ father, Padiham musician Martin “Simmy” Simm was in treatment for a rare form of head and neck cancer. Together with Vicky, who died at the beginning of last year, they also fundraised through band nights and clothes’ swap evenings. Sadly, Martin also died, aged just 40-years-old.

In addition to the donation raised for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, their latest pop up had a tombola stall that raised more than £600 for the stillbirth and neonatal charity SANDS UK.

