Bargain hunters were able to fill a shopping bag for just £5 with pre-loved adult and children’s clothes and shoes, accessories, unwanted gifts, books, toys and home items. Everything for sale had been donated to longstanding Rosemere Cancer.

Foundation supporters Julie Scott, her sister Barbara Nutter, Wendie Hammond and Joann Brooks, who all live in Padiham ran the

pop up for the fourth time, having previously opened it twice in 2019 and once in 2021. The quartet kept the pop up open from Monday to Friday.

Together with a day-long Christmas themed shopping event they held at Padiham’s The Lawrence Hotel in 2019, their recycling of unwanted items at the town hall over the last five years has raised almost £3,000 for Rosemere.

They began championing the charity when their late friend Vicky Stott, of Padiham, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and Rosemere Cancer Centre and Julie’s grandsons’ father, Padiham musician Martin “Simmy” Simm was in treatment for a rare form of head and neck cancer. Together with Vicky, who died at the beginning of last year, they also fundraised through band nights and clothes’ swap evenings. Sadly, Martin also died, aged just 40-years-old.