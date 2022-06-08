Padiham motorists branded ‘dangerous and ridiculous’ after car left on town centre zebra crossing

“This car is parked in a dangerous position.“It is on a zebra crossing which is a criminal offence.“I am seeing a lot of poor parking in Padiham town centre all the time.“It is dangerous and ridiculous.“I report it to the police and they do nothing.“They will have to do something when there is a bad accident as a result.“Something needs to be done about this.”A police spokesman said: “We take all reports of dangerous or illegal parking seriously and work with our partners to issue the appropriate sanctions.“We regularly study crime patterns to ensure that our resources are in the right place at the right time. “When an issue is highlighted, we will direct our resources where available to the area impacted and work with our partners to pro-actively address it.“We are aware of the vehicle in the photograph and will make enquiries alongside our partners to identify and speak to the registered keeper.”