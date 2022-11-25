Richard (80) held the sales every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from spring through to last month outside his Padiham home and he intends to hold them again from next spring. He sold glassware, china and antiques – items he and James used to sell when they ran a business together in Burnley.

Richard lost James to cancer six and a half years ago and he began his charity mission as a tribute to him two years later. With this year’s takings of £2,210, Richard has raised a total to date of £7,250 for the charity.

