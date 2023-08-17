Padiham’s The Lawrence Hotel is holding a fun-filled girls’ evening to raise money for a couple received devastating news just three months after tying the knot there.

Anneka and Chris Atkinson became ‘Mr and Mrs’ in April but last month found our that Chris was in stage four kidney failure. He has had to give up his job as a builder so that he can receive kidney dialysis four times a day while he waits for a kidney transplant, meaning that he has no way of financially supporting his family.

When The Lawrence owner Michael Huckerby and his team heard the news they came together and have organised a ladies’ night to raise funds for the couple.

Chris and Anneka Atkinson on their wedding day at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham just weeks before Chris was told he has stage four kidney failure

The event takes place at the hotel in Church Street on Sunday, September 10th from 5.30pm - 9.30pm. Tickets are £10.50 and include a glass of prosecco and canapes, with the ticket money going directly to Anneka and Chris who live in Thornton in Cleveleys.

The evening will start with a fashion show from local fashion boutique Narazuke followed by a talk from women’s wellness expert Julie Conlan of Purpose Well-being Yoga and entertainment by well known singer Gavin Young. There will also be a chance to try Temple Spa beauty products, and win some amazing prizes in the raffle.

Michael said “We have many couples that we are honoured to host their wedding but there was something special about Chris and Anneka, from the moment we met it was like talking to an old friend, if I’m honest I think we all fell in love with them a little bit.”

Anneka said: “The moment we walked into the hotel and met Michael we just knew this was the place to spend our special day.”

All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to Anneka and Chris and any local businesses who would like to support with a prize or a voucher are asked to get in touch with The Lawrence.