Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun notches up its 100th run
The Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has celebrated its 100th run.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Aimed at youngsters from the ages of four to 14 of all levels of ability and fitness, some who took part in the landmark run have been participating since the group was launched back in 2019.
A big thank you has gone out to all the band of volunteers who help out at the Sunday morning event and organisers have said they are always on the lookout for any future volunteers.
