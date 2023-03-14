News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
3 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
3 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
4 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
4 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun notches up its 100th run

The Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has celebrated its 100th run.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT

Aimed at youngsters from the ages of four to 14 of all levels of ability and fitness, some who took part in the landmark run have been participating since the group was launched back in 2019.

A big thank you has gone out to all the band of volunteers who help out at the Sunday morning event and organisers have said they are always on the lookout for any future volunteers.

Undefined: readMore
.

1. Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has notched up its 100th run

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

2. Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has notched up its 100th run

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

3. Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has notched up its 100th run

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun has notched up its 100th run

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4