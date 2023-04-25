Padiham Cricket Club announces ground sponsorship with local company Danelec
Padiham Cricket Club has announced a new ground sponsorship with local company Danelec.
The club’s committee has made a pledge to interact with more of local businesses in Padiham, as the club looks to build relationships with the community.
Electricians company Danelec, based in Cemetery Road, was founded by director Dan Windle back in 2019, and has seen rapid growth, going from strength to strength in that time. Dan, a local Padiham lad, said he was thrilled to be able to sponsor the cricket ground.
He said: “As a company founded in Padiham, we are always looking for ways to give back to our local community, and this presented a perfect opportunity. To be able to have our company affiliated with the local cricket club is something we take great pride in, and we are excited to develop our relationship with the club.”
Treasurer Toby Uttley-Muldoon said: “‘As a committee, we wanted to offer the chance for a local business to have a platform to promote their company by renaming our ground using their name.
“Danelec Ltd fitted that bill perfectly. I have known Dan for a number of years now, and have had the pleasure of seeing his business go from strength to strength.
“The fact that he lives a stone’s throw away from the club, and now has the ground renamed after his business must be something he his is proud of, and obviously it helps us as a club from a financial perspective and therefore I am delighted to get this agreement finalised.”