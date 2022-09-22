Directors Lesley Gardner, Mike Smith and Stephanie Snaith were challenged to raise as much money as possible by colleagues for the homelessness charity – or face some wet sponges in the stocks at an event held at Mythe Barn on September 3rd to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

Emmaus Burnley provides home on Old Hall Street in Burnley for up to 24 people, personalised support, work and training. This is mainly through the sale of new and secondhand goods at Emmaus Department Store in Rochdale Exchange Shopping Centre.

Gradient Consulting Director Lesley Gardner said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to donate £3,000 to Emmaus. We have been planning the family day for some time as part of our 25th-anniversary celebrations.

Gradient directors get a soaking

"From the start, we realised we wanted to do something to support Emmaus again as we have seen first-hand the great work they do in our local community. The team worked hard to raise as much as possible, and when the big day came, all three directors chose to face the wet sponges.”

The family fun day involved archery, volleyball, a barbecue and lots of activities for people who attended with children as well as the soaking for all three of the directors.

Director of Emmaus Burnley Stephen Buchanan said: “We would like to thank Gradient Consulting for choosing to support our homelessness charity for a second and very special anniversary year.

Gradient directors Mike Smith, Lesley Gardner and Stephanie Snaith

“The decision to double donations by senior management is very generous and we would like to thank everyone who contributed.

“With the cost of energy, food and fuel rising, we are grateful for partnerships from companies like Gradient Consulting. These go a long way to help us raise the funds to sustain our community, so we continue providing help for people at a time of such great need.”