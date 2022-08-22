Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month Padiham-based Gradient Consulting invited three directors to raise as much money as possible by the time of a staff family fun day on September 3rd – when the people with the least will face the stocks.

They are fund-raising in aid of Emmaus Burnley, a charity that gives homeless people a home, support, training and the opportunity to give back by participating in the sale of secondhand and new goods at its department store in Rochdale.

Emmaus Burnley director Stephen Buchanan said: “We’re delighted to be Gradient Consulting’s chosen charity for the second year in a row. Our charity operations are much better off thanks to the hours of expert support and advice these experts have donated to us.

Stephanie, Mike and Lesley from Gradient Consulting in Padiham

“This company spent the time getting to know us, given equipment and volunteered in the past. However, we can safely say we didn’t see this kind of fundraiser coming – perhaps some of the directors will be saying the same on the family fun day about the wet sponges!”

The challenge marks a special 25 year anniversary for the firm. Stepping up are software expert Lesley Gardner, former city financier Mike Smith and Stephanie Snaith, who launched Gradient Consulting 23 years ago.

Company founder Stephanie Snaith said: “Gradient Consulting, marks its 25th anniversary in September and we are celebrating with a family fun day on Saturday, September 3rd.

“As part of the event, we are keen to raise money for Emmaus, our chosen charity. We know that overcoming homelessness often means more than a roof over someone’s head. That’s why Emmaus supports people to work their way out of homelessness, providing meaningful work as well as a stable home for as long as they need it.”

Gradient Consulting specialises in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software selection and deployment, helping organisations to work smarter, improve their business systems and streamline internal processes.

To save Stephanie visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephanie-Snaith1

To save Mike visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gradientfamilyday-Mike

To save Lesley visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Gradientfamilyday-lesley