Padiham beautician is 'made up' after reaching final of industry awards

A young Padiham beautician was 'made up' after reaching the final of a prestigious industry award.

Rhianna Leach, who rents a room in the Feathers Beauty Salon in Burnley Road, reached the final of the Official Makeup Awards 2019 in the Best Makeup Salon category.

The 22-year-old featured in the Burnley Express in March after hosting a fund-raising day for the British Heart Foundation at her salon - she has worn a pacemaker since she was five-years-old due to a heart condition.

Rhianna said: "I was so shocked when I discovered I'd been nominated to reach the finals. The organisers of the awards anonymously ask clients to rate beauticians and salons. They were also keen to highlight any charity work we do.

"I had a slow heart rate and so I had to have a pacemaker fitted when I was little. As such I try to support the British Heart Foundation whenever I can.

"The final was held at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester and it was lovely to attend. Unfortunately I didn’t win but there was lots of competition and it was a massive achievement to just get nominated. As a beautician you can work stupid hours at weekends, but this nomination made doing jobs like makeup at 6am for a wedding all worthwhile."

Rhianna, who is originally from Manchester, also said East Lancashire was a better place to set up her own business than the big city.

She added: "I started working for myself mobile aged 17 but I later received help from the local Chamber of Commerce to set up my own room. I'm so glad I was able to do this in Padiham."