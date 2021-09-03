Paddington Bear star attraction at Padiham's Party in the Park
Paddington Bear will make an appearance at Padiham's annual Party in the Park this Sunday.
Youngsters will get the chance to meet him at the teddy bear's picnic which will take place at 1pm in Memorial Park. Children can take their own bears and follow a trail through the park, collecting picnic goodies along the route.
A free event organised by Padiham Town Council, the party runs from noon to 5pm.
There will be a variety of stalls on the day, including the Mayor of Padiham's charity stall with all proceeds going towards the Padiham Community Fund.
Attractions include a funfair, dog agility display, climbing wall, children’s entertainer, a brass band and Punch ad Judy show.