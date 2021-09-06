Paddington Bear delights the crowds basking in the sun at Padiham's Party in the Park

The popular storybook character joined in the teddy bear's picnic and crowds enjoyed the event, which was cancelled last year due to covid, in glorious sunshine.

Other attractions included stalls, a funfair, dog agility display. climbing wall, children's entertainer, a brass band and Punch and Judy show. And youngsters got the opportunity to meet local police officers and sit in a patrol car.

A free event organised by Padiham Town Council, the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Vince Pridden said: "The event was a great success and the weather really helped.

The arrival of Paddington Bear at Padiham's Party in the Park (photo by Howard Hudson)

"Everyone seemed to really enjoy it. It was great to see people out socialising again."

All proceeds from the day will go to the Padiham Community Fund to help local groups and organisations in the town.