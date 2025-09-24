Ketamine Education Services, run by Finley Worthington, hosted the event earlier this month at Valley Street Community Centre.

Speakers shared both their struggles with ketamine and their recovery, while several support services offered information about their work. Attendees also enjoyed live music, a buffet, and a raffle.

Finley said: “I was absolutely made up with the turn out for our unity day on the 13th. I think the numbers that attended speak volumes about the importance and need for days like that. It brought so many people together and showed that recovery is possible! But it also showed the unfortunate reality of where addiction can take you.

"There was laughter, tears and everything in-between, and the feedback was amazing. We are looking to mirror it in the beginning of next year and make it a regular occurrence to keep showing people that there is a better life waiting on the other side of addiction.”

Ketamine Education Services' unity day Speakers, organisers, and service providers at Ketamine Education Services' unity day in Burnley.

