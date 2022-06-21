Sam, who runs Northern Forestry and Arb, donated his services free of charge to transform the short cut, that runs between Greenbrook Road and Lowerhouse Lane, after seeing the overgrown bushes.

The path is a popular and well used walkway for dog walkers, schoolchildren and residents but was becoming increasingly unsafe to use due to the overgrown greenery.

Sam Airey (right) and Sam Cairns prepare to make a start on transforming a popular short cut in a Burnley neighbourhood

Sam was particularly keen to help after hearing that the trees are in the garden of an elderly man who was unable to tackle the job himself.

Sam, who was assisted by his colleague, Sam Cairns, said: “It was quite a big job but we were happy to take it on and the path looks so much better now."

James Anderson of Burnley based DEPHER has now agreed to pay for a new fence.

The trees overhanging the path in between Greenbrook Road and Lowerhouse Lane in Burnley before tree surgeons Sam Airey and Sam Cairns got to work on transforming it