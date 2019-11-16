Opportunist thief steals bike from outside Nelson shop .....only to crash it minutes later

Police spotted the bike moments after it was stolen
Police spotted the bike moments after it was stolen

A bungling thief stole a brand new bike from outside a shop in Barkerhouse Road at lunchtime today.

As the bike had been reported missing by its owner, police officers noticed the stolen bike being ridden by a man a short time later and pursued him after he attempted to make off.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Unfortunately for this person he has collided with a bollard and after a struggle the police have arrested him. He is now in police custody and awaiting interview. The bicycle has now been returned to the rightful owner."