Open invitation for people to attend Burnley rally to help those struggling with mental health
An open invitation has gone out for as many people as possible to attend a gathering in Burnley tomorrow in a bid to help those suffering with mental health, anxiety and depression.
The event will take place from around 9am onwards at Gannow Top bridge, where in recent weeks, police have been called on a number of occasions to assist vulnerable people. Two petitions, which have been signed by almost 3,000 people, have also been launched, calling for the bridge to be made safer.
The organiser of the vigil is Megan Greenwood who is inviting people to step forward and show their support for those who may be struggling with depression. She has also asked people for their photographs so she can laminate them and post them on the bridge so that anyone going there feeling desperate might think twice about their actions if they see a friendly face and someone who is willing to talk to them.
Megan said: "Let's look after each other and show those suffering they aren't alone and there is someone out there, even a stranger, who will listen to them and try and offer some support."
Megan also hopes that anyone who feels like they are struggling to go along.
She added: "They don’t have to say anything to anyone if they don’t want to but it would be nice for people to come along and then they can feel the love and support around them and if they want to reach out for help they can do."