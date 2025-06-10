The day he met the King is a day that Ribble Valley schoolboy Kaine Yeoman will never forget.

Kaine (12) was with his mum, Simone Wilson and among the crowds who gathered to catch a glimpse of King Charles during his yesterday to the Ribble Valley to officially open the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell.

As His Majesty prepared to leave on the Royal train from Clitheroe Railway Station he approached Clarets fan Kaine, who attends Ribblesdale High, to ask him if he had had a good day at school. Knowing that His Majesty is a fellow Claret, it was then that Kaine said he wished he had worn his Burnley top!

Kaine Yeoman (12) meets King Charles during the Royal visit to the Ribble Valley

Simone said: “Kaine knew the King was a Clarets fan but he never expected to get the chance to meet him. He was quite shocked. It’s not often children get the chance to meet the King, and so close up too.

“It was only a brief chat, as security were ushering the King onto the train, but it was an amazing moment for Kaine and one he will never forget.”