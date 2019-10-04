Oh aye, where's Padiham's 'i' gone?

Eagle-eyed motorists driving past Burnley's latest retail park will have noticed a missing 'i' from Padiham on a road sign giving directions to the town.



Lancashire County Council, which is responsible for traffic signs as the highways authority apologised for the oversight and said it would rectify the mistake on the sign in Barracks Road.

A Starbucks coffee drive-thru and Spar shop opened this morning on the site near Gannow Top which was home to the former St Teresa's RC Church for around 40 years.