And the coins have added up to the grand total of £258.48 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The collection boxes were placed in the shops throughout January and February, a tradition that began back in 2015. Shops in Accrington and Todmorden also took part.

And since then customers have donated a staggering £3,310.10 for the charity. In October last year Oddie’s gifted a further £873 to the foundation which was the share of money raised through the sale of carrier bags. Yvonne Stott, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community and events fundraiser, said: “We are immensely grateful to Oddie’s and all of its customers. It goes to show that a few pence here and there really mounts up and while the odd penny isn’t something most of us feel, it can go towards projects that make a world of difference to local cancer patients.”