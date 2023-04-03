Oddie's bakery customers donate thousands of pounds in spare change to Rosemere Cancer Foundation
Customers at popular Oddie’s bakery shops have been donating loose change when popping into the branches in Burnley, Nelson, Padiham, Colne and Foulridge.
And the coins have added up to the grand total of £258.48 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The collection boxes were placed in the shops throughout January and February, a tradition that began back in 2015. Shops in Accrington and Todmorden also took part.
And since then customers have donated a staggering £3,310.10 for the charity. In October last year Oddie’s gifted a further £873 to the foundation which was the share of money raised through the sale of carrier bags. Yvonne Stott, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community and events fundraiser, said: “We are immensely grateful to Oddie’s and all of its customers. It goes to show that a few pence here and there really mounts up and while the odd penny isn’t something most of us feel, it can go towards projects that make a world of difference to local cancer patients.”