Oddie's bakery customers donate thousands of pounds in spare change to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Customers at popular Oddie’s bakery shops have been donating loose change when popping into the branches in Burnley, Nelson, Padiham, Colne and Foulridge.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:19 BST

And the coins have added up to the grand total of £258.48 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The collection boxes were placed in the shops throughout January and February, a tradition that began back in 2015. Shops in Accrington and Todmorden also took part.

And since then customers have donated a staggering £3,310.10 for the charity. In October last year Oddie’s gifted a further £873 to the foundation which was the share of money raised through the sale of carrier bags. Yvonne Stott, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community and events fundraiser, said: “We are immensely grateful to Oddie’s and all of its customers. It goes to show that a few pence here and there really mounts up and while the odd penny isn’t something most of us feel, it can go towards projects that make a world of difference to local cancer patients.”

Staff at Oddie's bakery across Burnley and Pendle have thanked customers for donating loose change to help raise money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation
BurnleyNelsonPadihamColne