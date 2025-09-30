Obliviate Soberfest dance music event to take place at KK’s Krazy Golf and Sports Bar in Burnley

A dad and daughter DJ are set to team up on the decks for a teetotal charity dance music event in Burnley – Obliviate Soberfest.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Slater (DJ Spud) and Grace Slater (DJ Boo) will be spinning the turntables alongside eight other DJs and three MCs in aid of Elisha House Recovery, to support those who have sadly suffered with alcohol addictions.

The alcohol-free event will take place at at KK’s Krazy Golf and Sports Bar, Queen Street, Briercliffe, on Sunday, October 19th from noon to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen-year-old Grace said: “Dad used to DJ in the early 2000s and then when he had kids, it became more of a hobby, which he then taught me and it went from there.

Craig Slater (DJ Spud) and Grace Slater (DJ Boo)

“It is a family event, and there will be absolutely no alcohol sold throughout the day. This is to promote that music events can, and should, remain accessible to those who have sadly suffered with alcohol addictions.

“Dance music is typically associated with nights out and alcohol, which can be difficult for those who are struggling, so the event is to spotlight that music should be enjoyed by all, no matter what age, as kids should be able to enjoy it as well since they aren't old enough to go out, and no matter your background.

“Styles will feature retro, club, classics, hardhouse, hardcore, bounce and more. There will be face painting, inflatables, food (including KK’s new carvery), pool tables, krazy golf, arcade games and more available within the price ticket.”

For tickets visit https://www.skiddle.com/e/41309923