Nursery plan for former Burnley pub?

A once-popular former Burnley pub could be transformed into a nursery if planners give the scheme the go-ahead.

An application has been submitted to Burnley Borough Council to change the unoccupied Dickie Pinks premises on Tunnel Street into a private day nursery.

The application by Mr Brian Cooper, of Myrtle Grove, Burnley, states: "We would relish the opportunity to re-open this site as a private day nursery providing excellent service and care for the local community.

"There will be no alterations to the exterior and only a stud partition wall alteration to the downstairs lounge area in order to divide the room into two. We also propose to fit a basic kitchen in the existing downstairs bar area.

"The outside existing beer garden which runs the full length down the side of the building and is currently securely surrounded by fencing (as on the floor plan submitted) will be the external play space. Parking for staff is available at the side of the building on existing cobbles which is shown on supporting photos and diagram.

"Due to the nursery being private, we do not provide set provision times, we provide flexible hours to suite family needs and therefore the drop off and pick up times will be staggered which means there will be no congestion of traffic.

"Although the hours of operation will be 7-30am to 6pm no children will be playing in the outdoor space before 9am or after 5pm."