The Northern Girls’ Club is hosting a Spotlights event to champion incredible women “navigating the messy ups-and-downs of real life, the ones who step up and smash it even when they feel like they can’t, the ones that don’t know just how incredibly inspirational they are.”

The unique event will take place on Friday, November 18th, at 7pm at The 1968 Lounge, Accrington Stanley FC, Livingstone Road. Attendees are invited to share one thing that they have achieved this year – big or small – which will be spotlighted on the night.

What is the Northern Girls’ Club?

Northern Girls' Club is hosting a Spotlights event to celebrate local women.

Northern Girls’ Club is an uplifting group capturing the personal and professional lives of Northern women, from mortgage brokers and movie makers to magicians and make-up artists. It believes women are stronger together and can help each other take the next step in their lives, while having plenty of fun in the process.

What has it done?

The group has held three live sold-out events, championed hundreds of Northern women, secured a professional podcast deal and fleshed out an online directory where any local female can reach out for advice, support and guidance. It has commissioned an online blog to tell Northern stories and is about to head into schools to deliver aspiration-raising workshops.

What will the Spotlights event include?

