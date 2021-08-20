North West's top hair stylists heading to Turf Moor for charity pop up salon event

Boohoo has been announced as the headline sponsor for Trim on the Turf on Monday and Tuesday, October 4th and 5th.

The stylists will work for free, cutting and styling hair at a temporary salon overlooking the pitch at Turf Moor.

The event aims to raise vital funds for the charity arm of Burnley FC, which last year reinvested £3.5m in the local area through its charitable programmes. The organisation also delivered 10,000 meals via its foodbank to people in need in the local community in the first six months of 2021.

Trim at the Turf will see 30 of the North West's top hair stylists offer their services for free at a charity event in October

Ben Bottomley, who heads Burnley FC in the Community’s partnerships operation, said: “It is fantastic

news that Boohoo have come on board to sponsor this event. The work we do in the community is vital for so many local people and we really value this show of support from Boohoo which, despite it’s global

reach, is a business that still has its heart very much in Burnley.”

Appointments at the pop-up Trim on the Turf salon are available to book by emailing [email protected]

As well as hair styling services, Boohoo fashion products will also be on offer at the event in return for donations to the charity, along with hair and beauty product goody bags.

And apprentices from Nelson and Colne College's 'Distinction' hair and beauty group will also be there.

Paul Corrigan, who is head of Boohoo Operations, Burnley, said: "We have a great relationship with Burnley

FC in the Community and as soon as we were approached about Trim on the Turf, we wanted to be

involved.