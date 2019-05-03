North West people are among top five in country when it comes to looking for love online

North West folk are among the most active when it comes to dating online.

A new survey by Paddy Power Games has revealed where, how and who the nation wants to get lucky with.

The survey, by Paddy Power Games, looked at what gets all corners of the UK going when it comes to relationships, dating and sex from how they want to meet, where they want to meet and who they want to meet.

With the rise in dating apps and the ability to find a partner from handsets, more people then ever are meeting online or 'swiping right.'

And the survey has revealed that people in the North West are one of the most active when swiping right and meeting up.

Nearly a quarter of people have hooked up after finding a match online, making it one of the most popular ways of finding that new partner.

The top UK regions for finding romance online are: North East (35%) Northern Ireland (25%) Scotland (25%)

Midlands (24%) North West (23%).

However, research has revealed that those looking for something long-term are best off meeting offline with 27% of people in a relationship or married have met the perfect match through friends.

Singletons are more likely to get down with an online match with 29% favouring to swipe for their next match.

The survey also revealed the end of the blind date with only three per-cent of people in the North West confessing to being set up.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “When it comes down to dating, there’s no surprise that online is taking over the scene.

"But It may be more of a fling than anything long term with the couples going for a more traditional way of finding the one."

For more information about finding love online please go to https://games.paddypower.com