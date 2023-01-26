It is hoped to find truly remarkable people who celebrate nature and the diverse landscape within the South Pennines Park which covers 460 square miles cutting across the Yorkshire and Lancashire borders and home to 660,000 residents.

The Park is the only upland region in England not designated as a national park or an area of outstanding beauty but is considered to be a haven where the countryside and wildlife is enjoyed by thousands.

The awards feature seven categories and a Special Recognition judges’ award. They are open to individuals, businesses or groups who support the Park’s ethos of ‘looking after nature and each other’.

The categories are: Sustainable Business Of The Year, Community Champion, Wellbeing Champion, Green Legacy Award, Nature Recovery Award, Young Nature Champion Of The Year, and Creative Champion Of The Year.

Helen Noble, chief executive of South Pennines Park, said: “We believe in celebrating both natural and built landscapes and the people within the park. We are continually enjoying new approaches to manage our park – with people and conservation at the heart of sustainable development.

“We hear about projects that promote the diversity, inclusivity and benefits that the park has to offer and projects that aim to protect the park for this and future generations.

“Often, these projects fly under the radar but we want to shine a light on the good work that people are doing and urge others to play a part in the protection of our landscape.”

People can enter nominees in as many of the seven categories as they like. The deadline is Friday, May 12th.

A shortlist of four will be drawn up in each category the following week and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in June.

For details and how to nominate an entry visit the South Pennines Park website at southpenninespark.org/2023/01/16/announcing-the-south-pennines-park-awards/

Geographically, the South Pennines Park is part of the Pennine ridge of hills, stretching between the Peak District and the Yorkshire Dales National Parks. Covering 460 square miles of spectacular uplands, it comprises sheltered valleys, drystone walls and urban fringes.