The time has come to nominate your favourite Pendle local to be in with a chance of winning this year's Parliamentary Pub of the Year.

The award focuses on celebrating pubs in your local community and will give 650 MPs the opportunity to nominate a pub to be recognised as the Parliamentary Pub of the Year.

The main criteria for nomination is a pub that is great at what they do. This can include the range of beer or food provided, the dedication to serving the local community or a specialism in music or sports.

Nominated pubs need to submit a video to the judges.

Before selecting the representative of his Pendle constituency Andrew Stephenson MP is asking pub goers to nominate their favourite local which will then be selected following a poll on his Facebook page.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am asking local people to nominate their favourite pub and the most popular choice will go forward as our local entrant.”

If you would like to look at the nominations as they come in please follow The Parliamentary Pub of The Year awards on twitter @ParliPubOTY