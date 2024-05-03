No place like home: 28 places in Burnley that make you smile from Towneley Hall and the Mechanics Theatre to Crow Wood Spa and Palazzo restaurant

Burnley gets its fair share of stick and, at the moment, roadworks in the town centre and across the borough are causing a lot of frustration to drivers and business owners.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:50 BST

To create some positivity we asked readers what lifts your spirits in the town? From well known landmarks to a cup of coffee in your favourite cafe or a familiar place that makes you feel like you’re home.

And you all came up with some belting answers and here they are, in no particular order, the places in Burnley that make you smile.

Thompson Park

1. Places that make Burnley brilliant , according to Burnley Express readers

Thompson Park Photo: Karen Howorth

Icaro Lounge

2. Places that make Burnley brilliant , according to Burnley Express readers

Icaro Lounge Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Towneley Hall and park

3. Places that make Burnley brilliant, according to Burnley Express readers

Towneley Hall and park Photo: Karen Howorth

Olivers at the Empire cafe

4. Places that make Burnley brilliant , according to Burnley Express readers

Olivers at the Empire cafe Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

