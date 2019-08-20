Nine arrests following Burnley street disturbance

Police are appealing for witnesses after another large-scale 'altercation' in a Burnley street at the weekend.



Police confirmed to the Burnley Express that they were called to reports of a disturbance around 2am on Saturday in Haydock Street, Duke Bar, and made a number of arrests.

The incident is the latest in a number of street disturbances reported in Burnley in recent weeks, following trouble in Briercliffe and the Montague Road area of town, the latter of which prompted police to enact stop and search powers.

It is not thought any of the disturbances are related.

A police spokesman said: "We attended and arrested nine people, who have all since been bailed. Our investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information should contact us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log 151 of August 17th."