Ziggy Middleton's funeral cortege arrives at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

NEWS IN PICTURES: Funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton

The funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton who passed away suddenly last month has taken place today.

The funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton who passed away suddenly last month has taken place today.
Family and friends wore matching t-shirts in tribute to the 21-year-old, who was taken on her final journey to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium by horse and carriage.

Floral tributes laid out at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

1. Floral tributes

Many people turned out for Ziggy's send-off.

2. Packed service

One of the floral tributes.

3. For Ziggy

The horse drawn carriage which carried Ziggy to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.

4. Horse drawn carriage

