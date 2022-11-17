FUNDA Land is a new extended soft play area and multi sports pitch which will enable football, archery, fencing, toddler classes and multi-sports play, bumper cars, a brand new laser zone, and a carousel of activities. There is also a cafe and gym.

Kieran Fletcher, award winning entrepreneur and founder of FUNDA, said: "I’m excited to get going with our expansion and the vision for FUNDA Land.

Dr Sara Ward, the Chief Executive of Burnley FC in the Community with FUNDA founder Kieran Fletcher at the launch of FUNDA Land, the new play centre at The Lightbox in Brierfield

"We’ll be supporting families and empowering children’s lives with our new offering at the Leisure Box.

"Families and schools are already FUNDA fans through our school provision, wraparound childcare and holiday camps, so we’re in a good position to progress, expand and launch FUNDA Land to create the ultimate attraction for children and families across Burnley, Pendle, Lancashire and beyond.

“FUNDA Land is a differentiated model, offering active, enriching children’s activities, games, play, bumper cars, laser zone, childcare, fitness and leisure for the entire family.

"The cost of living crisis means that parents may need to work more, or even visit FUNDA Land to reduce bills at home and feed the entire family. FUNDA is recognised as the North West’s most exciting company - FUNDA Land is going to be amazing."

Kieran launched FUNDA in Burnley 16 years ago and masterminded its growth from hosting Saturday morning football sessions to an OFSTED registered organisation delivering in over 150 primary schools across the North West.

The Leisure Box was born out of the former Smith and Nephew mill in Brierfield. Operated by Burnley FC the former warehouse at Northlight Mill has been transformed into a state of the art, 133,000 square foot leisure facility.

The Leisure Box has won both regional and national awards for its offering, which includes a 3G outdoor 7 a side pitch available to hire, indoor 4G, badminton, table tennis and pickle ball facilities, amongst others. A recent addition is a state of the art cricket training facility, with a bowl machine and runs that are pitch perfect for all players from hobby to professional.

The clip and climb walls are the largest in East Lancashire and draw visitors from all round the region. Other uses of the facility include community groups, who meet regularly for inclusive sessions such as walking football, veteran’s groups, and disability sports. Revenue helps Burnley FC in the Community to fund free groups to benefit the communities in the local area.

Dr Sara Ward, the Chief Executive of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “This facility really is outstanding, and now we’re open fully without restrictions it’s time to put The Leisure Box on the map."

Kieran is passionate about mental and physical health and the new venture will be supporting family wellbeing.

He said: "Caregivers can then take some physical activity themselves, such as booking a badminton court, using the gym or the football pitches, whichever suits – there is a broader sports offering on site.”

FUNDA Land will also provide enrichment visits for schools, nurseries and childminders alongside professional development opportunities for nursery workers, primary schools and childminders.

