The new owners of a former Burnley pub, that was transformed into a successful Italian restaurant before closing suddenly around four years ago, have revealed plans to build homes on the site.

The plans at the former Nino’s restaurant in Cliviger include nine new build houses on the former car park. These include a row of five two bedroomed terraced houses and two pairs of three bedroomed semi-detached houses. Each property will have two car parking spaces.

The existing building, which was formerly the Fighting Cocks pub before it became Nino’s, will be converted into seven apartments. Three of these will be one bedroomed and four will have two bedrooms. Each apartment will have one parking space.

The design of the dwellings and the proposed materials will reflect the characteristics of the local area and will be designed to high energy energy efficiency standards in a sustainable manner using products and processes that reduce environmental impact. The plans are being drawn up Addison Planning Consultants Ltd on behalf of B & E Boys Ltd, who now own the site. Proposals for the site are currently being prepared and comments from Cliviger residents are being invited on the draft plans.

A letter sent out to neighbours living near the development outlining the plans states that any comments submitted will be considered by the development team when preparing the planning application. The proposals are due to be discussed at the next Cliviger parish council meeting on Friday, November 1st, when a representative of the planning consultants’ team will be in attendance.