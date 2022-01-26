New managers at Burnley pub could be youngest 'mine hosts' in town

Josh (23) and 22-year-old Mia have taken over the reins as managers at Vintage Claret in Yorkshire Street. And they have already put their stamp on the venue with the introduction of live music every Friday.

Vintage Unplugged is proving to be a showcase for the wealth of local talent in the area.

Josh said: "Both Mia and myself are real music lovers so this is something we were passionate about and it has proved to be really popular.

"This is such a great challenge for us, it's hard graft but we love it. We have made a few changes and people seem to love it and it is becoming really busy and packed to the rafters on match days."

Josh is a former student at Colne's Fisher More RC High School and Mia went to Burnley' s Blessed Trinity RC High School. Together for four years the couple are engaged and have a two-year-old son Max.

The couple jumped at the chance to get behind the bar at Vintage Claret when the opportunity came up. Josh has several years of experience working in the licensed trade and is a regular at the 'under the culvert' pubs where Vintage Claret, which opened three years ago, is situated.

He said: "The support we have received from everyone, from customers and also those who run the other pubs here, has just been fantastic.

