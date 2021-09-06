New 'kissing gates' improve access for walkers in Wilpshire thanks to £1k green grant
A well-used "Lancashire Way" central loop now has three new kissing gates in Wilpshire thanks to £1,000 awarded to WIlpshire Parish Council by the Lancashire Environmental Fund.
The well-needed grant, plus funding from the parish council, has enabled three difficult stiles to be replaced, on what is a busy stretch of public footpath popular with locals and those following the long distance path around the county.
Wilpshire PC Chairman, Craig Ward, said: "Thanks to the green grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund our parish council was able to carry out these improvements, which will be well received by walkers."