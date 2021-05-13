New dean appointed to Burnley College University Courses

And Nina Parkin has shared her plans for the future of accessible university-level education at the heart of the town for those returning to education after a break and those leaving college or sixth form.

Speaking of her pride in her new appointment Nina said: “I am proud to be leading BCUC on the next stage of its mission to bring about real and lasting change to the lives of individuals, employers and our communities.

"I will work tirelessly to ensure that BCUC continues to reflect the needs of learners and the business

Nina Parkin is the newly appointed dean of Burnley College University Courses

community – now and in the future.

“Going forward, BCUC will continue to be central to the area’s economic and skills growth; we will empower still more individuals to take up the degree-level study they may have previously thought was unattainable and we will grow our facilities to provide an inspirational and high-tech space in which to learn.”

Nina brings a wealth of high-level experience in the world of business with years of degree-level study while managing her career and family commitments and her successful post-GCSE teaching career to her new role at the head of BCUC.

Nina enjoyed a successful career as business development manager with a regional chemical engineering firm while studying for degree-level qualifications in business, before gaining her teaching qualification through part-time evening study.

She added: “I can fully relate to the challenges so many of our current BCUC undergraduates face in combining their degree-level studies with their work and family commitments.

"I can also relate to the passion and determination they have for making a change in their lives and doing something different.

"I have been on that journey, too.”

Nina has enjoyed a 15-year teaching career at Burnley College, guiding school leavers to A 'level and vocational qualifications in business; working with GCSE business students from local schools, as well as supporting the professional development of individuals through the Institute of Leadership and Management courses.

She held both programme leader and curriculum manger roles before becoming head of the School of Business and Management at BCUC, which has a growing reputation for the industry expertise of its lecturers.

Nina added: “I would urge anyone thinking of making that change in their lives; of following their dream career; of becoming something different to talk to us here at BCUC.

"We understand the journey you are on. We understand the worries you may have – and the huge potential you have to make yourself, your family and your community proud.

“As dean of BCUC, I am committed to ensuring the degree-level education is available to all in our region and our graduates will be the leaders of tomorrow, changing lives and influencing industry for years to come.”

Apply for degree-level study at BCUC (recognised as Excellent in the Government’s TEF (Teaching

Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework) Awards and start in autumn.