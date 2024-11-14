Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four areas in Burnley have been chosen as a pilot for access to new local energy action teams to help make their homes more energy efficient.

Funded by Skipton Building Society, fuel poverty charity National Energy Action is establishing community-based energy action teams who will aim to ensure that vulnerable, low-income householders can benefit from energy efficiency retrofit measures to make their homes warmer, healthier and ready for future decarbonisation.

The two pilots began in October covering Bank Hall, Daneshouse with Stoneyholme, Queensgate and Lanehead.

Funding is available under government programmes and schemes to improve homes. Yet research consistently shows that groups vulnerable to fuel poverty can be unaware of what is available, and that most householders are unsure whether measures would be effective or suitable for their homes.

National Energy Action director of homes, Colin Timmins, said: “We can’t confine fuel poverty to history until we make people’s homes less leaky.

“We see the community retrofit hub project as a key way to empower low-income households with the knowledge and access to the means to improve their homes and lower their energy bills. A locally-based team means people can come in, sit down and speak to an expert – there’s simply nothing better for building trust.”

The energy action teams will help households to apply for grants and support them through the installation process, including making sure that those households can be confident that work meets all relevant standards and that suitable levels of aftercare are in place. The team will also be able to fill gaps in funding where this may be needed.