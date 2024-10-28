Vital new children's homes are in the pipeline in Burnley and the Ribble Valley as part of plans to modernise care for young people in Lancashire.

The Lancashire County Council scheme called Where Our Children Live (WOCL), will see up to 15 new children's homes created, including specialist homes, to meet the changing needs of children in the council's care.

The first phase of the scheme will see four new children's homes open across Lancashire. In addition, two adolescent support units will be provided for young people who need targeted support.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “Under the first phase, four new children's homes will open in the districts of Ribble Valley, Lancaster, Burnley and Rossendale.”

Lancashire County Council had 1696 children in care in August 2024, with 219 living in agency children's homes. The phased programme is expected to cost under £13m in total and will deliver an extra 57 beds in a variety of settings to provide suitable crisis and long term care for children entering the care of the authority.

County Coun. Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “One of our primary duties is caring for the most vulnerable within the county. Our vision is to expand our current children's residential network and create Lancashire homes for Lancashire children to keep them closer to their family, friends and schools.

“We strive to ensure the right care, in the right home, in the right place, at the right time and WOCL, as well as our Early Help offer, is providing a much more agile service to help families in a way that reflects the changing needs, risks and demographics of children coming into our care.

“Improving outcomes for children is the bottom line and we believe children have better outcomes when in our provision. We have an established record of operating good and outstanding homes and WOCL gives us the flexibility to ensure a child in crisis has a safe port in which to harbour whilst next steps can be structured.

“Ofsted rated Lancashire's Children's Services 'Good' across the board at their most recent visit. WOCL, and other programmes, are part of our determination to maintain the highest standards of care for children unable to remain in the family home.”