New Burnley Contact Centre opens

Burnley Council’s new contact centre has been officially opened by the Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly.

Contact Burnley has moved from its former offices on the corner of Parker Lane and Red Lion Street to new offices, just 50 yards along Parker Lane.

The contact centre houses staff that deal with inquiries from the public, as well as issues such as benefits claims and council services. The council’s main switchboard is also based there.

The new offices are also in Parker Lane, opposite the gable end of the Central Library, and were formerly used by the council’s revenues and benefits staff. Before the council took it over the building was used by Burnley Building Society and then the National and Provincial Building Society.

The move is part of wider rationalisation of council accommodation which will lead to savings.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, the council’s executive member for resources and performance management, said: “The new contact centre is across the road from the existing offices and remains in the town centre, easily accessible and continuing to provide the same face-to-face service.

“Although the council is promoting digital transformation and the increasing use of online services, it is important that we maintain a face-to-face service for residents who need it.”

The council is in discussions with the building’s owner to secure a new user once the council surrenders its lease in December of this year.