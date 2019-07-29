New bakery to open in Foulridge

Award-winning Oddie's Bakery is set to open it's 16th shop on Skipton Road, Foulridge, in September.

The family-run business has 15 shops across East Lancashire and is renowned for selling a large selection of fresh cream cakes and other confectionery items, as well as bread and sandwiches - attracting customers from far and wide.

Established in 1905, Oddie’s Bakery now employs almost 200 members of staff between Colne, Blackburn, Burnley and Todmorden, who help maintain their reputation as a quality confectioner.

Lara Oddie, from Oddie's Bakery, said: "The new Oddies Bakery in Foulridge is planned to open in September. It's exciting times and a new adventure for us to open our 16th bakery in East Lancashire."