Mum-of-two Leanne Dunstan (44) has always had a creative flare, working for two decades as an in-house designer for various companies.

But after welcoming her second son, Charlie, seven, Leanne, who is also mum to Jack (12) decided to give up her full-time job, working part-time, to focus more time on doing what she loves most - creating beautiful pieces of watercolour art.

The art series is being showcased at the Longitude Art Gallery, Clitheroe, and will run for two months.

Artist Leanne Dunstan who is exhibiting her work at Longitude Art Gallery in Clitheroe

Leanne, who gave up her part-time job six months ago to focus completely on her art, draws inspiration from the natural world around us, using intricate watercolours to weave together detailed images of wild animals, combined with illustrations of flora and fauna.

Discussing her art, Leanne, who is married to Gary Dunstan (54) a homeless charity founder said: “I wanted to create something that the viewer could connect with, through characters and stories drawn from my own experiences. At first appearance, it might look like a pretty picture of a wild animal but it’s much more than that – each piece tells a story.

“All of my art features butterflies, as they have a spiritual significance for me. After my grandma passed away a red admiral butterfly flew into my house on her birthday. Ever since, I’ve been visited by butterflies on important days and dates – even in the middle of winter.

“The first piece in my installation, Forget-me-not, is inspired by her. Although these stories are personal, in a lot of ways they’re not. We’re all human, we all go through life, love and death. The hope is people connect with my art – based on my past, present and future experience - and have their own unique take on it.”