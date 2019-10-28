New appointment for Burnley IT firm

Technology specialist Holker IT has fine-tuned its management team with the appointment of an experienced sales director.

Julian Tunstall has joined the board of directors at the award-winning Burnley firm as Holker further upgrades its fast-growing line-up.

A classically trained pianist, Julian boasts 25 years in the IT industry, specialising in Infrastructure, Cloud and Managed Service solutions.

Tasked with sales development and maximising revenue, Liverpool-based Julian will play a pivotal role as the company targets nationwide growth.

“Holker IT’s reputation is first class and I am absolutely delighted to have joined the team,” said Julian, a former Business and Finance student at St Helens College.

“The strong client base, skilled team and fantastic portfolio of products which have been built up over the years were all key factors in my decision, as were Holker’s ambitious plans for growth over the next few years.

“The solid foundations are already in place for an incredibly successful business and we are keen to build on that and ultimately grow the company on a national scale.

Holker IT managing director Matthew Metcalfe added: “Julian has a wealth of experience and we are delighted to have him on board.

“This is further evidence of our commitment to our customers and our ability to provide a range of business and infrastructure solutions.”