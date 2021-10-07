Nelson man's house overflowing with donated items for Afghan and local families in need

Since issuing an appeal on Facebook, Dave Lapworth (47) now has a house full of clothes and donated items, but needs help to store and distribute them.

Dave said he was inspired to do something when seeing television reports of the evacuation of Kabul in Afghanistan, which he said, "broke his heart". He said he now also wants to help local families.

"I made the initial appeal on an unrelated Facebook page I was a member of. The response was phenomenal so I decided to set up my own page called 'Pendle Welcomes'.

Just some of the donated items

"Again, the response has been fantastic. The only problem is my house is now full and I need somewhere to store all the donated items. I want this to grown because I also want to help local families but I need more space."

Dave said he had spoken to local councillors who have offered to help but is desperate for a business or local group to offer him storage facilities.

He added: "It's a long since I've been involved in charitable work so I could really do with some help. I'd also like to appeal for more items such as toiletries, nappies, sanitary items, children's clothing, books, games and toys, clothing for men and women, footwear, winter coats, bedding, towels, socks and new underwear.