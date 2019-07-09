Nelson Manor Care Home opens its doors to the public

A Pendle care home invited schoolchildren and the local Mayor for a special open day, to the delight of residents.

Nelson Manor Care Home in Barkerhouse Road, Nelson, marked National Care Homes Open Day when its talented staff entertained with singing, Bollywood dancing and tap dancing.

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. Ken Hartley chatted to residents who also enjoyed a range of homemade cakes donated by staff.

Reception children from Laneshaw Bridge Primary School, meanwhile enjoyed the bouncy castle and picnic lunch. There was also had a tombola and henna tattoos for the enjoyment of residents, families, friends and colleagues on the day.