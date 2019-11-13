Nelson business gifts complimentary Burnley FC tickets to "avid" Clarets fan at Pendleside Hospice

To mark World Kindness Day, Nelson-based business telecoms provider Daisy Communications has gifted Pendleside Hospice four complimentary tickets to Burnley FC’s next home match against Crystal Palace.

The business, based on Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, donated the hospitality tickets to offer the charity a chance to surprise a family currently receiving its support, with avid Burnley fan Gordon Hale the recipient of the tickets, allowing him to enjoy a special day at Turf Moor with his family.

Gordon has been recently diagnosed with cancer and has been accessing Pendleside Hospice for Day Services. The tickets were also well-received by his 10-year-old son Alfie, who has recently raised £200 for the well-loved charity by making and selling Christmas baubles and reindeer hot chocolate cones.

“Thank you very much to Daisy for kindly donating these tickets and to Pendleside Hospice for thinking about my family," said Gordon, while Andrew Frost, Head of Marketing at Daisy Communications, added: “The business chose Pendleside Hospice to be one of our selected charities for this year and we wanted to mark World Kindness Day by giving something back.

"We hope Gordon and his family have a fantastic day out at Turf Moor," he added "As a business, we're organising a lot of events and initiatives to help raise money and support the fantastic work the team at Pendleside Hospice do."

Sammi Graham, Head of Events & Fundraising Officer at Pendleside Hospice, said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as one of Daisy’s charities and it’s great to have one of the area’s biggest employers supporting us.

“We’re very grateful for the donation and want to thank Daisy for the tickets. I know that Gordon and his family will love their day at Turf Moor.”

Daisy received the hospitality tickets after recently joining Burnley Football Club’s By Official Appointment (BOA) programme, but chose to donate them to Pendleside Hospice.