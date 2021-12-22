Nelson and Colne College warming hearts this winter through ‘Cards for Kindness’ initiative

Staff and tutors from Lancashire Adult Learning, Brierfield.

The winter campaign encourages everyone to send Christmas cards to residents in care homes across Lancashire and South Cumbria in a bid to reduce loneliness and isolation among older people.

Students and staff at Nelson and Colne College, Lancashire Adult Learning and Accrington and Rossendale College have been busy creating the greeting cards, adding a personal touch as part of this year’s theme, "What warms your heart this winter?"

This includes examples of what makes them happy alongside their festive greeting, from wearing a favourite Christmas jumper to watching a much-loved film, or simply snuggling up with the dog on a wintry afternoon.

There are more than 13,600 people in care homes across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Figures from Age UK show that 200,000 older people have not had a conversation with friends or family for a month, and 60% of people in care homes get no visitors at all.

Receiving a card often sparks conversation and encourages residents to talk to each other, which can bring back happy memories.

Sarah Haworth, Nelson and Colne College's head of curriculum for health and well-being, said: “The Nelson & Colne College Group are extremely proud to be supporting this wonderful campaign again.

"Students and staff across the group have enjoyed making or writing Christmas cards to send to an older person in Lancashire. Sharing their own messages of 'what warms your heart’ has brought joy to us all at this often-difficult time of year and we hope that joy is shared by those yet to receive the cards."