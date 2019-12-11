Nelson and Colne College engineering apprentice whizz honoured with national award

An ace Nelson and Colne College electrical engineering apprentice at a Barrowford company has received a national award for his stellar work.

Named the NOCN Group Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year 2019 at the National Apprenticeship Awards Final in London, Michal Halamicek is a Quality Controller at Barrowford lighting specialists acdc.

During his time with the company, Michal, 30, has made a significant difference to the firm's performance, introducing a new purpose-built inspection room which has significantly reduced the number of defective products leaving the factory to an all-time low in 2019.

“I’m absolutely blown away with this accolade," said Michal, who has introduced new soldering irons to acdc which have cut the number of defects to zero. "I was delighted to win the regional award and to be effectively second nationally against very strong competition is a great feeling. I’m very proud."

“I would not have been able to achieve this without the support from my colleagues at acdc and from Nelson and Colne College," Michal added. "I’m extremely grateful as I never thought anything like this would happen when I began my apprenticeship.”