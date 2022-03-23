Neighbour floats idea for housing refugees - use this unsold terrace next door to me in Ribble Valley

That’s the suggestion made by a local resident who believes the unsold properties, which have been on the market for months, could become homes for Ukrainian families fleeing the war in their home country.

Clare Levick lives in the picturesque Ribble Valley village of Ribchester. Her home neighbours the development on the former Black Bull car park and she has now contacted Ribble Valley Council to see what they think of her suggestion.

Clare said: “I have not discussed this proposal with my neighbours but I am sure they would be pleased to see the houses put to good use.”

The unsold terraced housing in Ribchester

The seven Ribchester properties are being marketed by sales, investment and lettings agent Portfolio of Manchester with a total asking price of £1.7m

Clare said: “At an asking price of £1.7 million (over £200k each) I think they will remain unsold for a considerable time.”

She told the Council: ”There are seven small houses - new builds - located at the Black Bull Hotel in Ribchester which have been unsold and empty for a year. I do not think utility services have been connected.

The rear of the terraced housing in Ribchester

“I do not know who owns them but hope that they might be made available with connected services for some Ukranian families. Perhaps this has already been considered? Perhaps the council could intervene and help?"

Clare told the Post: “I think this would be an ideal location as it would enable families to be together to support each other. It is right in the middle of Ribchester with the local Spar 100 metres away. There is a local primary school, a direct bus service to Blackburn, Clitheroe and Longridge and I am sure the people of Ribchester would be welcoming and helpful.”

Comment has been sought from the property agents. A Ribble Valley Borough Council spokesman said: “Housing for Ukrainian refugees is being coordinated by Lancashire County Council.”

The development comprise terraces of two two bedroomed and three three bedroomed homes, plus two two bedroomed semi-detached properties.

The development on the former Black Bull car park also includes these two semi-detached properties