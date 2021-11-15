National lifetime achievement award for Burnley retail husband and wife team

Husband and wife team Janet and Gordon were chosen from more than 50 Cash Converters franchisee holders in the UK, at the franchisor’s annual national award ceremony held at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

The pair were chosen for their lifelong commitment to the popular second-hand retailer, which is looking to grow its number of stores in the UK against a backdrop of other retailers opting to close or consolidate their retail footprint following Covid.

The town retail power couple opened their first Cash Converters store in Bradford almost 30 years ago, taking over the Burnley store in 2016.

Janet and Gordon

After almost 30 years at the helm, Janet and Gordon are now set to enjoy retirement, with the 28-strong franchise operation – including Burnley store – being taken on by their son Ben, who is aiming to grow the network even further in the north of England. Together, the stores employ some 250 staff.

“Cash Converters and the town of Burnley have been a huge part of our lives,” said Janet. “And it’s very much been a family affair, as Gordon and I, as well as our sons Ben and Joe, have lived and breathed Cash Converters during that time. We’ve invested our lives in it and we’ve built businesses that genuinely support local communities as well as employing and helping local people.”

Gordon, who has had a lifelong career in retail having worked for MFI, ELS and Allied Carpets and, for a spell in the 1990s, was CEO of Cash Converters, added: “We’re delighted to be recognised for our long-standing commitment to the town, but also very privileged to have been part of Burnley’s retail community and served hundreds of thousands of its residents.

“I know I speak for Janet and Ben when I say that our team in our Burnley Cash Converters store is an absolute credit to us, to the company and to the customers they serve, and we’d like to share this recognition with them. Our stores and Cash Converters more broadly are all about people and relationships, and we’re lucky to have built some very special relationships with many people during the last five years.”

Janet and Gordon are now set to retire and enjoy their passions for travelling, golf and gardening, with the franchise network now passing to their son Ben, who has worked in Cash Converters stores since the age of 11.